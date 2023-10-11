After a full-day raid was carried out at the home of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan by the Enforcement Directorate, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that the raid is a part of Modi's plan to destroy AAP and challenged PM Modi to substantiate any allegations of AAP leaders' involvement in any scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Kejriwal said, “The raid on Amanatullah yesterday is a part of Modi ji's plan to end AAP. Kejriwal has committed a bus scam, road scam and electricity scam, I am challenging Modi ji to show proof. All these investigations that are going on are fake and their purpose is not to end corruption. Their aim is only to harass the opposition."

Meanwhile, the ED on Wednesday informed that search operations were conducted at 13 locations in Delhi linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amantullah Khan, and his associates under the provisions of PMLA on Tuesday.

In an official release, ED said, “The searches were conducted in the case related to the illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Wakf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Wakf Board Properties during the Chairmanship of the Delhi Wakf Board by Amantullah Khan during 2018-2022."

“Probe revealed that Amanatullah Khan has acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates."

Several incriminating records and evidence seized indicate his role in money laundering, ED stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan said that they (ED) did not find anything.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "ED's raid continued for 12 hours...Today I met CM (Arvind Kejriwal)... I told him that they searched everything, but they did not find anything. Earlier too, a search was conducted by the ACB (Anti-Corruption Branch), and they got nothing."

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Further three (03) more FIRs registered by Delhi Police are under investigation by ED as the role of Amanatullah Khan and his associates came into light," the ED said.

The searches conducted at the residences of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan followed shortly after the arrest of another AAP member, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in relation to the alleged 'scam' associated with the Delhi excise policy.

