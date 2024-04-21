‘Question of life and death, conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal in jail’: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on ‘denial’ of insulin
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that there was a conspiracy to harm Arvind Kejriwal during his judicial custody in Tihar Jail, while jail authorities claim the Delhi CM was on an insulin reversal programme.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleged that there is a “conspiracy to kill" party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by denying him access to insulin for his type-2 diabetes, ANI reported.
