Arvind Kejriwal received funding for…: BJP says ‘it is no secret’ that Delhi CM has links to Khalistani sympathisers
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of receiving funds from Khalistani sympathisers for Devendra Pal Bhullar's release.
Noting that Arvind Kejriwal has links to ‘Khalistani sympathisers’, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi stated ‘hardly been a secret’ that Delhi Chief Minister received money from them release letter for Devendra Pal Bhullar, who is convicted by TADA court.
