Noting that Arvind Kejriwal has links to ‘Khalistani sympathisers’, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi stated ‘hardly been a secret’ that Delhi Chief Minister received money from them release letter for Devendra Pal Bhullar, who is convicted by TADA court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strong reaction comes soon after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urged National Investigation Agency (NIA) to initiate a probe against Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation. "Sikhs for Justice."

Speaking to ANI, Shazia Ilmi said, "These are very serious charges. It's hardly been a secret that Arvind Kejriwal and his party have had strong links with Khalistani sympathisers and Khalistani supporters" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Now if you look at the complaint, you will realise that it contains a video where the leader of 'Sikhs for Justice', the banned terror outfit, his head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is actually saying and disclosing that Arvind Kejriwal has got close to ₹616 million dollars from 2014 to 2022 in lieu of a release letter or letter for clemency for Devendra Pal Bhullar, a terrorist convicted by TADA court in the Delhi bomb blast case," she added.

Kejriwal's AAP received political funding from Khalistani groups: LG Saxena LG on Monday received a complaint that alleged the AAP received huge funds from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

Following this, Saxena referring to a video that shows Pannun saying Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party received money from them, wrote to Union Home Secretary, "I am directed to forward a complaint dated 01.04.2024 (in original) received from Ashoo Mongia National General Secretary (World Hindu Federation India), along with the printout of posts on platform 'X' (erstwhile Twitter), made by D. Munish Kumar Raizada, former worker of Aam Aadmi Party, referred in the enclosed letter and a pen drive as received." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further stated that "In his communication, the complainant has referred to the contents of a video (in enclosed pen drive), purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, (Khalistani terrorist and founder of banned organization Sikhs For Justice), wherein he has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal has received a staggering amount of USD 16 million dollars in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022. It has also been alleged that a clandestine meeting scurred in 2014 between Kejriwal and pro-Khalistani Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York. During the said meeting. Kejriwal purportedly promised to facilitate the release of Devender Pal Bhullar, in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to Aam Aadmi Party."

