Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi CM to tender his resignation today; who will succeed him? | Mint

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: With Arvind Kejriwal resigning as Delhi Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will determine the new Chief Minister during its legislative meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the party, this meeting will occur at the Chief Minister's residence at 11 AM.

Today, while Kejriwal submits his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 PM, the newly selected leader of the legislative party will simultaneously claim the position of Chief Minister.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal conducted one-on-one meetings with party leaders from the Political Affairs Committee on Monday to discuss the selection of a new Chief Minister for Delhi.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that the PAC meeting took place at Kejriwal's official residence.

"During the meeting, he (Kejriwal) sought one on one feedback from each leader on his replacement. Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go into the second round," Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign and would not assume the CM's chair until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

