Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi CM to tender his resignation today; who will succeed him? | Mint

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: With Arvind Kejriwal resigning as Delhi Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will determine the new Chief Minister during its legislative meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the party, this meeting will occur at the Chief Minister's residence at 11 AM.
Today, while Kejriwal submits his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 PM, the newly selected leader of the legislative party will simultaneously claim the position of Chief Minister.
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal conducted one-on-one meetings with party leaders from the Political Affairs Committee on Monday to discuss the selection of a new Chief Minister for Delhi.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed that the PAC meeting took place at Kejriwal's official residence.
"During the meeting, he (Kejriwal) sought one on one feedback from each leader on his replacement. Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go into the second round," Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.
Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign and would not assume the CM's chair until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.
Arvind Kejriwal resignation LIVE: ‘This resignation should have come 177 days ago’ says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Kerjiwal's resignation
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj said on Monday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have resigned 177 days ago if his decision was based on morality.
On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that he would resign from the post of Chief Minister after two days.
"The court, seeing his involvement in the scam, did not consider him fit to be the CM and this was also his bail condition. He cannot sign any file nor can he go to the CM's residence. Due to this helplessness, he has created a political pretence by giving the cover of morality by announcing the resignation," she said. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal resignation LIVE: Kejriwal does not have greed for power, honour is paramount for him: AAP's Sandeep Pathak
AAP leader Sandeep Pathak on Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not have greed for power and honour is paramount for him.
He has vowed not to sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty", he added.
Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP and the party's general secretary (organisation) said this in Jind, where he held a meeting with party leaders and prepared a module of AAP's campaign for the next fifteen days for the October 5 Haryana polls.
Later speaking to reporters, Pathak said party workers will go to every home and tell people that they have given several chances to other parties which have "failed to live up to their expectations". (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal resignation LIVE: Kejriwal's decision to resign driven by compulsion, not principle: BJP's Delhi chief
The BJP's Delhi president Virender Sachdeva on Monday said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as chief minister was borne out of "compulsion" and not driven by "principle".
Sachdeva also alleged that none of the Delhi government departments was free of corruption under Kejriwal's rule.
Responding to Sachdeva, AAP alleged that the Delhi BJP chief did nothing but held press conferences and spread false propaganda against the party. (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal resignation LIVE: AAP MLAs to meet to pick Kejriwal's successor as CM likely to resign today
With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expected to resign later on Tuesday, AAP MLAs will hold a crucial meeting at 11.30 am at his residence to pick his successor.
Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4.30 pm and tender his resignation.
After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty". (PTI)