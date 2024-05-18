Kejriwal challenges Modi to arrest him and other top AAP leaders at BJP headquarters, stating AAP is an idea that cannot be crushed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he would go to Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Sunday (May 19) along with top AAP leaders and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest them all.

Addressing a press conference hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested for alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo said, "The PM is playing game of 'jail'.

AAP has claimed the former DCW chief faces arrest in an illegal recruitment case and was being "blackmailed" by the BJP to become part of a "conspiracy" against Kejriwal.

Also read: Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar detained by Delhi Police He accused the prime minister of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP will also send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail.

"I, along with all my top leaders, including MLAs and MPs, will come to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm tomorrow," he said.

Also read: Raghav Chadha reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence, first appearance after eye surgery “You can put all of us in jail. Do you think you would be able to crush the AAP after sending everyone to jail? That's not possible as the AAP is an idea," Kejriwal dared.

"The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more," he added.

Kejriwal further claimed that the AAP's "fault" was that its government in Delhi built good schools, set up Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment and ensured free round-the-clock power supply in the city "which the BJP could not do".

Also read: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar files complaint, says AAP MP 'illegally' entered CM's house He was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal is out on interim bail until June 1, which the Supreme Court granted to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The CM will have to surrender and return to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.



