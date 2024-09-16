Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with LG Saxena, set to resign as Delhi CM on Tuesday; BJP says move ‘driven by compulsion’

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, aims to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding his resignation plans. The BJP argues the move is compelled rather than principled.

Published16 Sep 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with LG Saxena, set to resign as Delhi CM on Tuesday; BJP says move ‘driven by compulsion’
Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with LG Saxena, set to resign as Delhi CM on Tuesday; BJP says move 'driven by compulsion'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after announcing plans to resign. The AAP supremo is likely to relinquish his post during the requested interaction on Tuesday. Meanwhile the BJP insisted that the decision was borne out of “compulsion” and not driven by “principle”.

"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party confirmed.

Kejriwal had announced his decision to step down on Sunday following his exit from Tihar jail. The AAP supremo and his former Deputy Manish Sisodia have insisted they will not resume their roles until the people of Delhi gave them a “certificate of honesty”. Kejriwal also sought the preponement of Assembly elections (scheduled for February 2025) to November this year.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj opined that the entire process (including the appointment of a new CM) was likely to be completed within a week. AAP will hold legislative party meeting to elect its new administrative leader after Kejriwal submits his resignation on Tuesday.

“Whoever will get elected will present the claim to the President through the Lieutenant Governor. The MLAs are with us. So obviously that person will be called and will take oath,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

The BJP however described the AAP supremo's move as "drama" and a "confession of crime" and wondered whether he has offered to quit because of infighting within his party. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the resignation announcement was “part of Kejriwal's plan to make his wife Sunita Kejriwal the chief minister”.

“The decision to resign was a compulsion for Arvind Kejriwal, not driven by principle. The Supreme Court has clearly pointed out that he cannot go to his office, cannot sign any file, then what choice did Kejriwal have?” said Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

