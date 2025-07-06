Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP after party's Gujarat MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested: ‘If they think that AAP will be scared…’

Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a taluka panchayat functionary at Dediapada in Narmada district.

According to the police, Vasava was attending a meeting at the Prant office in his constituency, Dediapada, on Saturday, when he got agitated after raising an objection over his nominee not being considered for appointment as a member of the ‘Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko’ (ATVT), a local-level coordination committee.

According to the FIR registered at Dediapada police station, Vasava allegedly started abusing the woman president of Sagbara taluka panchayat.

The MLA was arrested late Saturday night.

Here's what happened: When Dediapda taluka panchayat president Sanjay Vasava, who was part of the meeting, objected to Chaitar Vasava's nomination, the MLA allegedly attacked him by hurling a mobile phone at him, causing injuries to his head, according to the complaint.

The legislator also tried to attack the complainant with a glass but was prevented from doing so by police personnel present there, the FIR said.

However, as the glass broke, the MLA picked up the glass shards and approached towards Sanjay Vasava and threatened to kill him. The complainant somehow managed to escape, it said.

The MLA damaged a chair kept in the office, the complaint alleged.

Chaitar Vasava booked for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and more The FIR against Chaitar Vasava was registered at Dediapada police station under the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita:

109 (attempt to murder)

79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures)

115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt)

351 (3) (criminal intimidation)

352 (intentional insult)

324 (3) (damage to property)

Meanwhile, as tension escalated in Dediapada following Chaitar Vasava's arrest, the local administration imposed restrictions on the gathering of more than four persons at one place in the area, to maintain law and order.

‘BJP is furious’: Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed the MLA was arrested because the BJP was “furious” after losing to AAP in Visavadar. He referred to the recent by-poll in which his party candidate Gopal Italia won.