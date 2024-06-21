Arvind Kejriwal stares at tricky road ahead if granted bail this time. Here's why
As the hearing in the Delhi High Court is underway, here's a look at the challenges Arvind Kejriwal stares at in the times ahead.
What if the Delhi High Court approves bail for Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case this time? The Delhi Chief Minister will be staring at a host of challenges as the city reels under a water crisis amid a severe heatwave and prepares for the assembly elections next year. If granted bail, Kejriwal's situation will be a bit different from the last one when he was released on interim bail, allowing him to participate in the campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections.