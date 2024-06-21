As the hearing in the Delhi High Court is underway, here's a look at the challenges Arvind Kejriwal stares at in the times ahead.

What if the Delhi High Court approves bail for Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case this time? The Delhi Chief Minister will be staring at a host of challenges as the city reels under a water crisis amid a severe heatwave and prepares for the assembly elections next year. If granted bail, Kejriwal's situation will be a bit different from the last one when he was released on interim bail, allowing him to participate in the campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, a trial court in Delhi granted bail to Kejriwal, who was held for his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’ case. The Rouse Avenue court said in its bail order on June 20 that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to give any direct evidence against the applicant (Kejriwal) in respect of the proceeds of crime.

A day later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenged the order of Delhi's Rouse Avenue court before the high court on Friday. The ED argued in its petition that the June 20 order granting regular bail to Kejriwal was passed without granting adequate opportunity of hearing to the ED. The agency several other reasons for opposing the trial court's order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, as the hearing in the Delhi High Court is underway, here's a look at the challenges Arvind Kejriwal stares at in the times ahead:

1. What if he is not granted bail? If denied bail, Kejriwal will continue to be remain in jail in connection with excise policy scam case. His absence reportedly affected the city's governance. A Times of India report claimed that department heads handled everyday duties, but significant policy directions and guidelines awaited Kejriwal's nod, especially as assembly elections near. Kejriwal is the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor.

