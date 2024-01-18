Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED for 4th time; Delhi CM calls it ‘invalid, illegal…’
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the fourth notice sent by ED, calling it illegal and invalid. He claims that similar notices in the past were quashed by the court and accuses the ED of political vendetta.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time, called it ‘illegal and invalid’. Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on Thursday or Friday.
