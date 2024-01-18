Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED for 4th time; Delhi CM calls it ‘invalid, illegal…’

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED for 4th time; Delhi CM calls it ‘invalid, illegal…’

Livemint

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the fourth notice sent by ED, calling it illegal and invalid. He claims that similar notices in the past were quashed by the court and accuses the ED of political vendetta.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received 4th summons from ED on Saturday

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time, called it ‘illegal and invalid’. Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on Thursday or Friday.

Commenting on it, Kejriwal said, “ED sent me the fourth notice today and asked me to appear before them on either on 18th or 19th January. These four notices are illegal and invalid. Whenever ED sends such notices, they are quashed by the court."

“These notices are nothing but just political vendetta. An investigation has been done in this case for 2 years but they did not recover anything. Why have I been called 2 months before the Lok Sabha elections?"

“BJP is running ED...Their only intention is to arrest me so that I cannot campaign for the elections…," he adds as quoted by Delhi chief minister.

