Arvind Kejriwal ‘sympathises’ with Delhi police action after MLA poaching charges: ‘Drama instead of…’
CM Kejriwal sympathizes with the police who are being forced to engage in drama instead of focusing on crime prevention, in response to the Delhi Police notice regarding MLA poaching charges.
