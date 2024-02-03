On Delhi Police serving notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said ‘Sympathise with police, they're being made to do drama instead of stopping crime.’

Earlier in the day, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials arrived at the residence of AAP leader and issued notice alleging that his party charged that Bharatiya Janata Party "of trying to buy AAP MLAs". They also sought a reply from him in the next three days

Police officials also came to serve notice on Friday and asked him to provide evidence that BJP "of trying to buy AAP MLAs". They also visited the residence of AAP minister Atishi.

Sources close to ANI cited that both the AAP leaders were not present at their respective residences.

The Aam Aadmi Party accuses the BJP of attempting to destabilize the elected Delhi government through "Operation Lotus 2.0," and also alleged that BJP has offered bribes and threats to AAP MLAs to induce defection.

Atishi said “BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered ₹25 crores each. Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states, where they are not democratically elected. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples,"

Atishi also revealed that the AAP possesses a recording of one such "Operation Lotus 2.0" conversation, hinting at its potential release if necessary.

"Currently, 7 MLAs have been offered by BJP; we have the recording of one of them and will release it when required," said Atishi.

