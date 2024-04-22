Active Stocks
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Tihar Jail Superintendent amid insulin row: 'I am asking daily…'
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Tihar Jail Superintendent amid insulin row: ‘I am asking daily…’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Tihar Jail Superintendent alleging false statements under political pressure amid insulin row, claiming he asked for insulin daily with glucose readings showing high sugar levels.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal penned a missive to the Tihar Jail Superintendent on Monday amid the ongoing insulin row. The jailed politician accused the prison administration of “issuing false statements under political pressure" and claimed that he was asking for insulin on a daily basis. 

“I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose metre readings and said that the sugar is going very high three times a day. Sugar goes between 250 to 320. I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?" the AAP quoted him as saying. 

Published: 22 Apr 2024, 05:01 PM IST
