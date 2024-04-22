Arvind Kejriwal writes to Tihar Jail Superintendent amid insulin row: ‘I am asking daily…’
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Tihar Jail Superintendent alleging false statements under political pressure amid insulin row, claiming he asked for insulin daily with glucose readings showing high sugar levels.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal penned a missive to the Tihar Jail Superintendent on Monday amid the ongoing insulin row. The jailed politician accused the prison administration of “issuing false statements under political pressure" and claimed that he was asking for insulin on a daily basis.