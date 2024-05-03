Arvind Kejriwal to be released soon? Supreme Court says, ‘We may or may not grant bail but…’
Supreme Court open to interim bail for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amidst Lok Sabha Elections 2024, directs ED counsel to prepare for arguments on May 7.
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it is ‘open to consider’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release on interim bail owing to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The court asked the counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be prepared for arguments on the interim bail plea on May 7, when the court reconvenes.