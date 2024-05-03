The Supreme Court on Monday said that it is ‘open to consider’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's release on interim bail owing to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The court asked the counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be prepared for arguments on the interim bail plea on May 7, when the court reconvenes.

The court noted that arguments on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the excise policy case may take time. Therefore, the court said that it may hear arguments on Kejriwal’s interim bail.

During the proceedings, additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said that he will oppose any interim bail granted to Kejriwal.

In response, the apex court said, “We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise."

SC cautions: ‘Don't immediately presume Arivind Kejriwal is getting bail’

The court further cautioned both sides against presuming bail for AAP supremo and directed the Enforcement Directorate to assess potential bail conditions. Additionally, the court asked ED to consider whether Kejriwal should continue signing any files given his position as the chief minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 15 concerning Kejriwal's plea and sought their response. On April 9, the high court upheld his arrest, citing his repeated refusal to join the investigation and attend summonses.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

