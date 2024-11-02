Arvind Kejriwal to Delhi residents: ’Form AAP govt again in February, I will waive off...’

  • Delhi Elections: Former Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has promised to waive inflated bills for water and electricity if he comes to power again.

Published2 Nov 2024, 08:44 PM IST
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Elections: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Delhi residents to re-elect his party's government in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kejriwal made the remark while addressing a rally on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja at at Transport Nagar.

“You don't need to pay water bills. Form our government again in February and I will waive off your water bills. During Sheila Dikshit's time, there used to be power cuts for 8 hours. Now we are providing 24-hour electricity,” Kejriwal said.

Stating that he was not a politician like leaders from other parties, the AAP leader added, “For the past 10 years, I have worked for the development of the people. I have been educated by the institute of the country, so I know how to work.”

He claimed that when he was in jail in connection with a case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam case, the lieutenant governor was running the city government and people got inflated water and electricity bills.

"Vote for those who have worked. I am not saying that vote for the AAP. Ask the BJP what they have done for your children; I challenge them to show one single work they have done for the people of Delhi," PTI quoted him as saying.

The elections for the Delhi Legislative Assembly are due in February next year.

Meanwhile on Friday, the BJP claimed that Delhi's air quality had worsened due to AAP and Kejriwal's failure to repair the city's damaged roads by October 31 and not the firecrackers burst on Diwali.

 

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who visited the Shastri Park area on Friday, claimed hundreds of roads in the city were lying in disrepair despite promises by former chief minister Kejriwal and his successor Atishi to repair them before Diwali.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 08:44 PM IST
