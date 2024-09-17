Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM today; AAP considers Dalit, Muslim MLAs for post

Arvind Kejriwal will resign as Delhi Chief Minister, with a new leader chosen at an AAP meeting on Tuesday. Potential candidates include Rakhi Birla and Kuldeep Kumar, with speculation on a Dalit or Muslim legislator due to upcoming assembly polls.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that he will resign in two days. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that he will resign in two days. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

As Arvind Kejriwal will resign as Delhi Chief Minister, Delhi's new Chief Minister will be selected at a legislative meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scheduled for Tuesday.

ANI reported that the meeting will take place at the Chief Minister's residence at 11 AM.

When CM Kejriwal meets Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 p.m. today to submit his resignation, the newly chosen leader of the legislative party will simultaneously stake a claim for the post of Chief Minister.

Who will be the next Delhi CM? 

Meanwhile, discussions included several prominent MLAs, with names from both the reserved category and the minority community being considered throughout the day during the meeting.

Also Read: ‘Reclaiming high moral ground’ - 5 key reasons unpacking Arvind Kejriwal’s bold move to resign as Delhi Chief Minister

“Nothing is decided as yet,” AAP insiders told PTI.

“However, there is speculation that AAP may project some Dalit or Muslim legislator to hold the chief minister's post in view of the assembly polls,” they said.

There are 12 reserved constituencies and nearly half a dozen seats with significant minority populations in the city. Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the deputy speaker in the assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are potential candidates, they added.

Also Read: Who will succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM in two days? Atishi, Gopal Rai, Sunita Kejriwal or…

The AAP sources told PTI that the surprise candidate could also be a member of the minority community as the party has witnessed its support among the community wavering since the 2020 Delhi riots.

In such a scenario, Delhi minister Imran Hussain may be the surprise face, they added.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that the next Chief Minister of Delhi will be decided within the next 1-2 days. “A legislative party meeting will select one... Arvind Kejriwal is not drawn to power; he values his honour the most,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Saying anything now will be…’, AAP says as Arvind Kejriwal conducts one-on-one meetings to elect next Delhi CM

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and leaders Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gehlot, and Atishi arrived at CM Kejriwal's residence. The party is holding its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign and would not assume the CM's chair until the people of Delhi declared him “honest.” He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsArvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM today; AAP considers Dalit, Muslim MLAs for post

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.000.00
      Chennai
      73,260.000.00
      Delhi
      75,415.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue