As Arvind Kejriwal will resign as Delhi Chief Minister, Delhi's new Chief Minister will be selected at a legislative meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scheduled for Tuesday.

ANI reported that the meeting will take place at the Chief Minister's residence at 11 AM.

When CM Kejriwal meets Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 p.m. today to submit his resignation, the newly chosen leader of the legislative party will simultaneously stake a claim for the post of Chief Minister.

Who will be the next Delhi CM? Meanwhile, discussions included several prominent MLAs, with names from both the reserved category and the minority community being considered throughout the day during the meeting.

"Nothing is decided as yet," AAP insiders told PTI.

“However, there is speculation that AAP may project some Dalit or Muslim legislator to hold the chief minister's post in view of the assembly polls," they said.

There are 12 reserved constituencies and nearly half a dozen seats with significant minority populations in the city. Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the deputy speaker in the assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are potential candidates, they added.

The AAP sources told PTI that the surprise candidate could also be a member of the minority community as the party has witnessed its support among the community wavering since the 2020 Delhi riots.

In such a scenario, Delhi minister Imran Hussain may be the surprise face, they added.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said that the next Chief Minister of Delhi will be decided within the next 1-2 days. "A legislative party meeting will select one... Arvind Kejriwal is not drawn to power; he values his honour the most," he added.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and leaders Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gehlot, and Atishi arrived at CM Kejriwal's residence. The party is holding its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign and would not assume the CM's chair until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.