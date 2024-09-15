Arvind Kejriwal to resign ‘in 2 days’: BJP claims 48 hours to ‘make Sunita CM’; Atishi counters ‘today is Sunday…’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to resign within two days after leaving Tihar jail. BJP claims this time will be used to persuade MLAs to appoint Sunita Kejriwal as his successor, citing a Supreme Court order restricting his access to the Chief Minister's chair.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal to resign ‘in 2 days’: BJP claims 48 hours to ‘make Sunita CM’; Atishi counters ‘today is Sunday…’
Arvind Kejriwal to resign ‘in 2 days’: BJP claims 48 hours to ‘make Sunita CM’; Atishi counters ‘today is Sunday…’(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has indicated plans to resign from office ‘in two days’ following his exit from Tihar jail. The AAP supremo also sought early polls in the national capital and vowed not to sit in CM chair until people give him a “certificate of honesty”. The 48 hour delay between the announcement and his impending resignation has however fueled widespread speculation.

“Today is Sunday, tomorrow is a holiday for Eid-e-Milad, so the next working day is Tuesday. That's why two days time,” explained Atishi.

Kejriwal has indicated that he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in the next couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal to step down as CM: Will early elections be held in Delhi?

The BJP however insisted that the 48 hour gap would be utilised to ‘convice all MLAs to make Sunita Kejriwal the Chief Minister of Delhi’.

“The Supreme Court has said in the order that he cannot go near the CM's chair and cannot sign any files. Hence, you don't have an option, you are forced to resign because of the SC order. The people gave their verdict 3 months ago when you asked 'jail or bail', you lost all 7 (Lok Sabha seats in Delhi) and were sent to jail... Now he has asked for a two-day time because he is convincing all MLAs to make his wife the CM,” alleged BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal is convincing all MLAs to make his wife the CM...: BJP

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsArvind Kejriwal to resign ‘in 2 days’: BJP claims 48 hours to ‘make Sunita CM’; Atishi counters ‘today is Sunday…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue