Arvind Kejriwal to table confidence motion in Delhi Assembly today. Top updates

Arvind Kejriwal to table confidence motion in Delhi Assembly today. Top updates

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the special session of Delhi Assembly.
1 min read . 09:19 AM ISTLivemint

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs

The Delhi Assembly's special session on Monday is likely to witness a noisy showdown between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will table a vote of confidence in the house amid claims that the BJP was trying to topple the AAP government in the national capital.

Here are the latest updates on Arvind Kejriwal majority test in Delhi Assembly today

1) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs. "I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus Delhi' has become 'Operation Kichad'," Kejriwal had said.

2) The AAP national convener also alleged that the BJP had targeted 40 AAP MLAs and offered 20 crore to each of them to switch sides.

3) The AAP's claims about the BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus' come amid the latter relentlessly targeting the ruling party in the wake of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.

4) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio and is an accused in the FIR registered by the CBI, had also claimed that he was offered the chief minister's post by the BJP for switching sides.

5) Sisodia's residence and office at the Delhi Secretariat were raided by the CBI last week in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

6) The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has eight.

