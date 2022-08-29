Arvind Kejriwal to table confidence motion in Delhi Assembly today. Top updates

1) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs. "I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus Delhi' has become 'Operation Kichad'," Kejriwal had said.

