Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day trip to poll-bound Goa. This is fourth visit to the state ahead of the polls.

As per the sources, Kejriwal will reach Goa for his two-day visit around 2 pm on Sunday. "Today around 4 pm, Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with members of Gomantak Bhandari community at their headquarters," they added.

During this tour, Kejriwal might get Goa Mining People's Front convener Puti Gaonkar inducted into AAP, they also said.

On Friday, Gaonkar announced he will be contesting the upcoming polls in the state on an AAP's ticket from the Sanquelim assembly constituency held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

During the last three visits, Kejriwal announced government-sponsored pilgrimage schemes, free 24/7 electricity and a job guarantee. AAP has been aggressively growing in the state.

