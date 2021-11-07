1 min read.Updated: 07 Nov 2021, 01:29 PM ISTLivemint
Kejriwal will reach Goa for his two-day visit around 2 pm on Sunday.
During this tour, Kejriwal might get Goa Mining People's Front convener Puti Gaonkar inducted into AAP
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day trip to poll-bound Goa. This is fourth visit to the state ahead of the polls.
As per the sources, Kejriwal will reach Goa for his two-day visit around 2 pm on Sunday. "Today around 4 pm, Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with members of Gomantak Bhandari community at their headquarters," they added.