Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today appreciated the Centre's decision to start COVID-19 vaccination on all days in April for people aged above 45 years.

He urged the central government to remove the clause of vaccinating only those above the age of 45 and start the vaccination drive at a mass scale for all age groups.

Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the press conference said, "I appreciate Centre's decision to operationalise both public and private sector COVID vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of the month of April. However, I urge the government to remove the clause of vaccinating only those people aged above 45 years. I request the Centre to start the vaccination drive at a mass-scale."

He also appealed to the government to allow the vaccination drive to be conducted in schools and community centres so that a larger number of people can be reached out.

Delhi today recorded 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count this year, while 14 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,050, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

"Secondly, the Centre has allowed the vaccination drive to be carried out only in government and private hospitals. I believe, even today, many people are hesitant to visit a hospital. I request them to allow the vaccination drive to be conducted in schools and community centres so that a larger number of people can be reached out," he said.

"Delhi has entered the fourth wave of COVID-19. In the last few days, COVID-19 cases in Delhi have been rising. 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry."

Giving an update about the vaccination drive in the national capital, the AAP chief said, "We are focusing on the COVID19 vaccination, 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday."









