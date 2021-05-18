Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested the central government to suspend flights to and from Singapore with immediate effect as he warned of a possible new strain of the novel coronavirus detected in the city state that is suspected to affect children.

The chief minister’s statement was however dismissed by the Singapore government statement which said that the comments had “no truth whatsoever" and that there was no “Singapore variant."

In a Twitter post earlier in the day, Kejriwal had hinted that the alleged new strain could mark the advent of the third wave of covid-19 in the country and urged the central government to give priority to vaccines for children to fight the virus.

“The new form of Covid-19 that has come to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children. In India, it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Air services with Singapore be cancelled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

In its response, the Singapore government said: “ The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India."

“Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," the statement put out by the Singapore Health Ministry said on its website.

India has been in the grip of a devastating second wave of covid-19 infections with the total caseload crossing the 25 million mark with the overall death toll crossing 280,000.

