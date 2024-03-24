Arvind Kejriwal would not have been arrested if he respected…: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said had Arvind Kejriwal responded to the Enforcement Directorate's initial summons, his arrest could have been avoided.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest in the excise policy case, saying that ignoring multiple summons is akin to inviting one's own arrest.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message