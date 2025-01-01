Arvind Kejriwal penned a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday outlining the ‘wrongdoings of the BJP’. The former Chief Minister also raised concerns about BJP leaders distributing money and the large-scale cutting of Dalit and Purvanchali votes — wondering if the organisation believed this was right for democracy. The remarks have since prompted a sharp rebuttal from the BJP with party leaders accusing the AAP of trying to grab “media attention”.

“Whatever wrong BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it? BJP leaders are openly distributing money. Does RSS support buying votes? Dalit and Purvanchali votes are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is right for democracy? Does RSS not think that BJP is weakening democracy?” Kejriwal asked in his letter.

The assertion came mere days after AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the other party of attempting to manipulate Delhi voters. She cited the Shadara constituency as an example — contending that BJP leader Vishal Bharadwaj had submitted applications for the deletion of voters.

The missive has sparked outrage in the BJP ranks with party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi urging Kejriwal to “learn from the Sangh” rather than writing to it.

"Apki aukaat nahi hai ki aap Sarsanghchalak ji se baat bhi kar sake (you have no status or standing to even talk to the RSS chief). Forget about taking his name. Stay on the topic and tell how you have worked to loot Delhi. Apologise from the people of Delhi for the same," state BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva told ANI.

The Delhi BJP president also accused the AAP convener of taking money from "terrorists" in Canada and claimed that the former CM was working to ‘betray and deviate’ from issues. He also penned a letter to Kejriwal on Wednesday asking him to give up his “bad habits of lying and cheating”.