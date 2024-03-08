Arvind Kejriwal's AAP releases election slogan ahead of hitting Lok Sabha poll 2024 campaign trail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to launch its political campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the national capital on Friday, the party said.

The campaign will be launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the presence of party leaders and declared candidates, the party said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the party has started devising strategies for the campaign, focusing on various issues, including highlighting the BJP's decision to drop sitting MPs.

Also, the AAP is going to contest the general elections in alliance with Congress and both parties have closed their seat-sharing negotiations for Delhi Lok Sabha seats on a 4:3 formula.

The AAP will contest 4 and Congress on the remaining 3 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP will contest from three seats in Delhi -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi and the grand old party will contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the free electricity scheme in the national capital has been extended to March 31 2025.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi very much. Your 24 hours' electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity has been extended till 31st March 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers' chambers. Many people had doubts about electricity subsidy - will they get it next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son got this work done also. For your information, let me tell you that 24 hours' electricity and free electricity is available only in Delhi and Punjab. In the rest of the country, there are long power cuts and electricity bills worth thousands of rupees have to be paid" Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 4, the Delhi CM also announced a scheme meant to empower women in the state where all women above 18 years of age will now be given ₹1000 per month under the Chief Minister Samman Yojana.

