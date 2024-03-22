Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is linked to this pharma firm’s electoral bond donations to BJP: Report
Aurobindo Pharma Limited, whose director P Sarath Chandra Reddy is K Kavitha’s co-accused, and who eventually turned to be an approver in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, donated ₹5 crore worth of Electoral Bonds to the BJP, five days after his arrest by the ED, according to a report.
On March 21, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case after he skipped nine summons by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).
