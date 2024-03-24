Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Delhi Police beefs up security ahead of AAP's protest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday will again protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and arrest of their supremo Arvind Kejriwal by the federal agency. Ahead of the planned protest, the Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital. The cops said that they are monitoring the situation and have deployed barricades on roads leading to BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of ED's office.

Here are 10 updates on AAP's protest on Sunday

On Sunday, all AAP leaders, and supporters are likely to gather at Shaheedi Park to protest against the BJP. As per media reports, the INDIA bloc is also likely to join the AAP workers' protest against Arvind Kejriwal's dramatic arrest on Thursday by the ED in a now-scrapped liquor policy case. There will be candle marches and burning of effigies in today's protest.

Delhi Police has deployed personnel and multi-layered barricades on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office where AAP members are expected to gather.

Delhi Police said that to ensure law and order, paramilitary personnel, equipped with anti-riot gear, have also been stationed.

On Saturday, Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the police. The two ministers and others were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from Central Delhi's ITO intersection, which is near the headquarters of the AAP and the BJP. Delhi Police detained more than 150 protesters who were demonstrating near ITO on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved the high court and challenged his arrest by the ED but the court is unlikely to grant an urgent hearing. His plea is unlikely to be heard before March 27 as the court is closed for Holi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday evening met him at the ED office Wearing a salwar suit and holding some papers, she was captured by news cameras while exiting the ED office and boarding a car with some staff.

On Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal read out her husband's message, through a video link. She quoted her husband as saying that he cannot be kept behind bars for long and will return soon to fulfill his promises to the people.

AAP workers said they will not celebrate Holi and have called for a "gherao" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday.

The AAP asked the ED on Saturday to file a case against the BJP, alleging that the saffron party received crores of rupees from an accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam through electoral bonds.

CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody till 28 March.

