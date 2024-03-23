Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has come down heavily on the Centre following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Raut compared India's political atmosphere with Russia and China.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, "Today, no one is safe in this country. Anyone can get arrested. The pattern going on in India is similar to that in Russia and China. People have elected Arvind Kejriwal as their Chief Minister, so, only they will decide his fate".

Raut said in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections the chances of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory are low that's why the party is "hurting people".

Not just Raul several other opposition leaders have slammed BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Kejriwal's dramatic arrest.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that BJP was 'afraid' of the INDIA bloc going into the Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions, including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, and freezing the accounts of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this".

On Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28. ED has arrested Delhi CM Kejriwal in the excise policy case that pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing liquor policy in the national capital in 2022. The policy was scrapped by the Lieutenant General.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

