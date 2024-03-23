Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: 'Pattern going on in India is similar to that in Russia, China,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has condemned the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Raut came down heavily on PM Modi and BJP saying, 'India is becoming like China and Russia...no one is safe'.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has come down heavily on the Centre following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Raut compared India's political atmosphere with Russia and China.
