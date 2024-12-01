The Aam Aadmi Party will be going solo in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The announcement was made by party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday — days after the party released its first list of candidates. Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025.

“There will be no alliance in Delhi for assembly elections,” Kejriwal insisted during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

The assertion comes two days after Congress chief Devender Yadav also claimed that his party would contest all 70 seats without any alliance. The party has declined to announce its chief ministerial candidate for the polls and claimed during a recent media interaction that people in Delhi were "very unhappy" with the "misgovernance" of the AAP and the BJP.

“Senior citizens are not getting old age pensions. Poor is not getting ration card. Roads are damaged. Pollution has gone beyond control. Youth are unemployed. Women are dejected due to inflation. AAP has opened Mohalla Clinics just for show. This is the Kejriwal model,” he said on Friday.

The party has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls (failing to win any seat) after ruling Delhi for 15 successive years.

The 2015 elections had seen AAP secure an absolute majority with 62 seats out of 70. Meanwhile the BJP managed to win just eight seats as the Congress struggled to open its account. The Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year however indicated a reversal of fortunes for the party.

The AAP and Congress — contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc — drew a blank while the BJP won all seats from the national capital.

The two allied parties had also failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls in October despite several rounds of talks.