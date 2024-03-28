Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand ends today; CBI likely to seek Delhi CM's custody in Liquor Policy probe
After the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to seek Kejriwal’s custody in connection with the probe. Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, has said that the Delhi CM will reveal in the court where the money from the ‘so-called’ liquor scam is
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on March 28, as his custody ends in connection with the now-scrapped Liquor Policy case.
