The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on March 28, as his custody ends in connection with the now-scrapped Liquor Policy case.

After the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to seek Kejriwal’s custody in connection with the probe. The CBI was, in fact, the first central investigation agency to register an FIR naming 14 people, including Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the case. Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED is investigating the allegation of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. The next day, the trial court remanded Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody until March 28.

On March 28, the Delhi High Court declined to provide interim relief to Kejriwal, who is in ED custody, issued notice to the investigation agency and listed the plea on April 3. Kejriwal had challenged his arrest in the HC.

The ED had told the Rouse Avenue Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) benefitted from the Delhi liquor policy and allegedly used ₹ 45 crore of it for the Goa elections.

The AAP has denied the corruption accusations claiming they were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal will continue to be Delhi’s Chief Minister while it fights the accusations in court.

On March 29, Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, said that the Chief Minister would reveal in the court on March 28 where the money from the ‘so-called’ liquor scam is.

