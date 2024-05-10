Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have a busy Saturday -- just a day after receiving an interim bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Soon after walking out of the Tihar jail on Friday, Kejriwal said he would go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place "to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman" at 11 am on Saturday.

Follow Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar jail LIVE Updates here

Kejriwal will then hold a press conference at the party office at 1 pm. Later, "in the evening, I will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," Kejriwal said.

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10, in connection with the Delhi Excise policy "scam" case. The interim bail was granted till June 1. The Delhi chief minister will have to surrender himself on June 2.

Kejriwal was earlier lodged in Tihar jail. He was in the judicial custody in connection with a probe into the alleged scam in the Delhi Excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on March 21.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was granted interim bail till June 1 so as to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

While granting him interim bail, the Supreme Court was quoted by Live Law as saying, "The appellant – Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi and a leader of one of the national parties. No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted. He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to the society."

The Supreme Court bench had added that a "more holistic and libertarian view is justified" as the investigation in the case has remained pending since August 2022, when ED registered the ECIR [an internal document for the ED to record evidence], and the legality and validity of Kejriwal's arrest are themselves pending challenge.

During his first interaction after walking out of the jail, Kejriwal said, "Today, I have come out due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and the prayers of crores of people of the country."

"...I want to thank all of you. You gave me your blessings. I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court, it is because of them that I am in front of you. We have to save the country from dictatorship...," Kejriwal said.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!