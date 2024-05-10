Arvind Kejriwal's schedule on first day after interim release from Tihar jail: From Hanuman Temple visit to roadshow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has back-to-back events lined up on the first day after being released on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have a busy Saturday -- just a day after receiving an interim bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Soon after walking out of the Tihar jail on Friday, Kejriwal said he would go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place "to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman" at 11 am on Saturday.