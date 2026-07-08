Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' may be turned into a state guest house and cultural centre: Report

The Delhi government is planning to convert the bungalow that served as Arvind Kejriwal's official residence during his tenure as the chief minister into a state guest house, news agency PTI said quoting sources said on Tuesday.

The proposal for the “Delhi State Guest House-cum-Cultural Centre” includes parking space, a waiting hall, and other amenities, according to a report in Indian Express.

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"The government is close to finalising a state guest house at bungalow no 6, which has been lying unoccupied as the former chief minister's residence," an official told the news agency.

The renovation and beautification of the bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in North Delhi by the previous AAP government was made a major issue by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. The bungalow, described as “Sheesh Mahal” by the BJP, has remained unoccupied since October 2024 when Kejriwal moved out. The BJP won the election ending AAP's 11-year rule.

Delhi doesnt have a state guest house Unlike other states, Delhi doesn't have a designated state guest house. Like other state guest houses, the bungalow no 6 at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, will be used to house travelling ministers and officials for a fee. The final approval to this proposal is yet to be given by higher authorities, the officials said in the PTI report.

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At present, around 10 staff members are deployed to maintain the bungalow, including daily sweeping, cleaning and operating electrical appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

The bungalow was on the agenda for the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet last week, but it could not be discussed because the government was focused on rolling out the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy at the time, the IE report said.

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for almost a decade from 2015. After allegations of irregularities in its renovation and construction, the Directorate of Vigilance had opened an investigation, and the BJP had sought to portray the so-called “Sheesh Mahal” as an example of the alleged corruption of the AAP government.

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In the past few months, the Delhi government has floated several options for repurposing the ex-CM's residence at Flagstaff Road, which came under intense scrutiny for its lavish renovation under Kejriwal's tenure. While turning it into a guest house was an option discussed earlier, the 'Cultural Centre' part has been just added.

Also Read | Kejriwal attacks Amit Shah over Ayodhya visit, says Ram Mandir used for votes

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry on the direction of former Delhi LG VK Saxena on the case of alleged "irregularities and cost escalation in renovation of the house" by PWD in the revamp of the existing house.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on the complaint of the then Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who had complained to Saxena in December 2024 about the alleged irregularities.

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Key Takeaways The former chief minister's residence has been a focal point of political scrutiny and alleged corruption.

The proposal aims to repurpose the unoccupied bungalow into a state guest house to accommodate visiting ministers and officials.

The plan includes adding cultural components, highlighting a shift towards enhancing Delhi's cultural landscape.