Lok Sabha elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kicked off its campaign for third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday with Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holding a roadshow in Delhi. In a massive rally, Sunita Kejriwal can be seen standing on a vehicle holding her hands and greeting the people of the area. AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar is sitting on the vehicle showcasing a portrait of Rani Laxmibai.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to capitalize on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case and is making sure that his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, delivers that emotional message to the voters. The senior leaders of AAP also participated in the road show but preferred giving the spotlight to Sunita Kejriwal.

"BJP put Arvind Kejriwal in jail thinking that they could stop him from campaigning, but now lakhs of Arvind Kejriwal have hit the streets for campaigning. This is the love of people of Delhi...so many people have gathered to give their blessings to Arvind Kejriwal and Sunita Kejriwal..." Delhi minister Atishi said.

"People of Delhi are angry with the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal...from today, through the roadshow of Sunita Kejriwal, we're starting the campaign for the 3rd phase of elections...BJP is scared of AAP's campaigning," senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, have participated in the rallies of the Opposition INDIA bloc and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for arresting Opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Delhi to vote in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election

The seven seats of Delhi are all set for polling in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 25. The national capital is witnessing some high-profile contests as BJP's Manoj Tiwari, the only candidate from the saffron party to be renominated from his seat, is going against former President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar.

