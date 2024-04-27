Lok Sabha elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal holds road show in East Delhi, AAP says ‘BJP scared…'
Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar was also seen with Sunita Kejriwal, showcasing a portrait of Rani Laxmibai
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kicked off its campaign for third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday with Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holding a roadshow in Delhi. In a massive rally, Sunita Kejriwal can be seen standing on a vehicle holding her hands and greeting the people of the area. AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar is sitting on the vehicle showcasing a portrait of Rani Laxmibai.