Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Friday launched a campaign named "Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad".

Calling her husband a “true nationalist," wife Sunita added, "I have been with him for the past 30 years and my husband has challenged the tyrants and dictators of the country".

Further, she appealed citizens to support Kejriwal during hard times. Sunita Kejriwal also shared a WhatsApp number 8297324624 and urged citizens to send wishes for the Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested dramatically by the Enforcement Directorate on 21 March in a liquor policy case. On Thursday, Delhi's local court extended the custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader till 1st April.

In yesterday's court hearing, Delhi CM said that out of 162 witnesses the ED has examined, his name appears in only four places. He questioned the intentions behind his arrest.

CM Kejriwal alleged that the ED was running an extortion racket. He said the "actual" excise scam started after the ED probe and not when the policy was made. The AAP supremo alleged that the ED probe had two main motives.

"The first was to crush the Aam Aadmi Party and to declare it corrupt."

On the other hand, the anti-money laundering agency said that Kejriwal was "giving evasive replies" during the custodial interrogation.

The ED has alleged that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy.

Meanwhile, security beefed up on roads leading to the BJP headquarters as the opposition INDIA bloc has planned a protest on Friday against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On Thursday AAP leaders said that members of the INDIA bloc will demonstrate against Kejriwal's arrest as well as on the electoral bonds issue at the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg. The Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, have been imposed at the DDU Marg and its nearby areas.

The AAP has been holding protests for the past week following the arrest of its convener.

Police said the road leading to the BJP headquarters from ITO and Minto Road is open but if required it will be closed.

The INDIA bloc has also announced a mega rally at Ramleela Maidan on March 31.

