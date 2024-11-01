Arvind Sawant ’imported maal’ remark: Shaina NC says ’Maha Vinash Aghadi’ doesn’t’ respect women; NCW chief seeks action

Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed his comments about Shaina NC were misinterpreted amid backlash. The National Commission for Women criticized his remarks and prompted legal action for defamation and outraging a woman's modesty, emphasizing that women will respond to such derogatory comments.

Published1 Nov 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Arvind Sawant 'imported maal' remark: Shaina NC says 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' doesn't' respect women; NCW chief seeks action
Arvind Sawant ’imported maal’ remark: Shaina NC says ’Maha Vinash Aghadi’ doesn’t’ respect women; NCW chief seeks action(PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant insisted on Friday that his remarks against Shaina NC were being ‘misinterpreted’ amid growing outrage. The National Commission for Women has dubbed his jibes "extremely inappropriate" and sought police and the Election Commission's action in the matter.

“FIR has been registered - regarding outraging the modesty of woman and defamation as he has used derogatory remark. We are here to work actively. If he had to discuss, he should have discussed over work. The law will take its course, I have done what a self-respecting woman should do,” the Shiv Sena leader told ANI on Friday evening.

"We all know that "MahaVinashAghadi" don't respect women... Ma Mumba Devi's blessing is with me, I am a woman but not “maal”. If you are to make derogatory remarks against any woman, then this is the FIR and the law will take its course. Mumbai Police has registered a case under BNS sections - 79 and 356 (2)... When you outrage the modesty of a woman, do you think that the woman will keep quiet? Women of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply," she said.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

