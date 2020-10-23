Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday took to Twitter to thank Narendra Modi for remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan in the Prime Minister's first Bihar election rally.

If we roughly translate it, Chirag Paswan said: "Respected Narendra Modi Ji comes to Bihar and pays homage to Papa like a true companion. To say that papa was with him till his last breath made me emotional. It is natural as a son to see this affection and respect of the Prime Minister for Papa. Thank you Prime Minister."

आदरणीय @narendramodi जी बिहार आते हैं और पापा को एक सच्चे साथी के जैसे श्रधांजलि देते है।यह कहना की पापा की आख़री साँस तक वे साथ थे मुझे भावुक कर गया।एक बेटे के तौर पर स्वाभाविक है पापा के प्रति प्रधानमंत्री जी का यह स्नेह व सम्मान देख कर अच्छा लगा।प्रधानमंत्रीजी का धन्यवाद 🙏 — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 23, 2020

Addressing his first Bihar Assembly poll campaign rally in Rohtas district, PM Modi paid tribute to late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and RJD leader Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

PM Modi said, “Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him."

Chirag Paswan, who proclaims himself as PM Modi’s Hanuman, has played on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's insecurities by stressing that he remains devoted to the Prime Minister and hopes to form a government in Bihar with the BJP after the assembly election.

Chirag Paswan has even said that his party, the LJP would ensure that the BJP gets its first chief minister in Bihar after the poll.

However, top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, have clarified that Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial face in Bihar, dismissing claims made by Chirag Paswan about him working to have a BJP CM in the state.

Ram Vilas Paswan, a minister in PM Modi's cabinet and the founder of the LJP, died recently at a hospital in the national capital where he was recuperating from heart surgery. The 74-year-old was undergoing treatment at the hospital, and had to undergo surgery "due to the situation that had suddenly emerged," his son Chirag Paswan had tweeted.

Posted the news of the leader's death, the 37-year-old wrote, "Papa... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa."

