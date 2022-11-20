As Biden turns 80, some Democrats see age as issue for potential 2024 bid6 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 06:53 PM IST
The president has called himself a bridge to a new generation, but some in his party say it is time to step aside
President Biden turned 80 on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to hold the office, as he mulls a re-election bid and faces fresh concerns about his age among voters and some Democratic officials.