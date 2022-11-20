As Biden turns 80, some Democrats see age as issue for potential 2024 bid

The president and his allies say they view the Democrats’ stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections as a sign that voters support Mr. Biden’s agenda and a reflection of his ability to stitch together a successful coalition of backers for the party. Mr. Biden said recently that it remains his intention to run again. He is expected to make a decision by early next year. High-ranking Democrats, including departing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), have already said they would back him.