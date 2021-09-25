As budget bill talks intensify, here are five biggest issues dividing democrats

The centerpiece of Democrats’ plan to address the climate crisis is the Clean Electricity Performance Program, which would pay utilities that switch to clean energy and penalize those that don’t. Utilities that increase their use of clean energy by 4% each year (under the current House bill) would get money from the federal government, and those that fail to do so would get hit with a fine. To many progressives and environmentalists, this program is the preferred way to decarbonize the electrical grid.