As Draghi resigns, what is behind the political crisis in Italy? Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 01:02 AM IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned following a tumultuous week of political haggling
Following disagreements in recent weeks among the disparate parties in his national unity government, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held a confidence vote in the Senate on Thursday, July 21, to test his support. Though he won that vote, three of the main parties in his coalition abstained, indicating the prime minister no longer commanded a majority.