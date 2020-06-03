As India unlocks, NDA government renews focus on rural economy

Over the next one year, two key states – Bihar and West Bengal – are set to go to polls and both of which are high stake elections for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In agriculture dominated state of Bihar, the NDA is looking to tide the anti-incumbency sentiment against the 15 year long tenure of chief minister Nitish Kumar while in West Bengal, BJP is looking to be the main contender against incumbent Trinamool Congress. The decision is also significant because BJP will also face assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 which also has considerable number of farmers. The party has made an election promises of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.