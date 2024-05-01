'As long as Modi is alive, won't let Dalit, Adivasi, OBC reservations go to Muslims': PM in Telangana
PM Modi vows to protect reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs from being allocated to Muslims based on religion. He criticizes Congress for granting reservation benefits to Muslims in the past. Modi also accuses Congress of planning a 55% inheritance tax if elected.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he would oppose the allocation of reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs to Muslims based on religion.
