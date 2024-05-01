Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he would oppose the allocation of reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs to Muslims based on religion.

Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister emphasised, “As long as Modi is alive, I will not let reservations of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs be given to Muslims based on religion."

PM Modi pointed out that when the Congress won a significant number of MPs and MLAs in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and 2009, it extended reservation benefits to Muslims under the Backward Classes (BC) category. He criticized the Congress for not approving OBC status for 26 castes in Telangana while categorizing Muslims as OBC "overnight."

In a veiled criticism of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Modi alleged that money collected in the state through the "double R (RR) tax" is being diverted to Delhi. He made these remarks while referring to the blockbuster Telugu film titled 'RRR', which received global acclaim.

Accusing the Congress of planning to impose a 55 per cent inheritance tax if voted to power, Modi stated that while the rest of the world was progressing economically, India suffered from policy paralysis under the previous UPA government. "If Congress comes to power, they will bring an inheritance tax. Congress is planning to collect more than half, 55 per cent, as tax on inheritance," he claimed.

Taking a jab at the Congress, Modi said that whenever the party is in power, it is associated with five political symbols: false promises, vote bank politics, support for mafia and criminals, dynastic politics, and corruption.

The Prime Minsiter further alleged that after BRS, the Congress is now looting Telangana.

Telangana will vote in phase 4 of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections on May 13. This phase includes voting in 10 states/union territories across 96 constituencies.

