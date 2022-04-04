Inside the digital ad spends in the recent elections, in charts

After the uproar about deceptive political advertising during the 2016 US presidential election campaign, tech giants were forced to amp up transparency efforts. However, subtly-run “surrogate" pages and groups still abound, often masquerading as neutral but favouring a particular party, yet escaping Facebook’s algorithms. All parties benefit from such advertising, some more than others. Around 13% of the pro-BJP ad spends on Facebook in the analysis period could be attributed to unofficial means that could not be linked to the party, its leaders or hired agencies. The contribution of such accounts was around 9% for the Congress and AAP.