As Ukraine prepares for cyberattacks, officials warn of ransomware in disguise

On Jan. 23, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that Russia would consider a destructive cyberattack on U.S. networks if it viewed a response to a Russian invasion of Ukraine by the U.S. or North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a threat to its “long-term national security," according to an intelligence brief that was sent to U.S. infrastructure providers and government institutions and viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

