As winter storms hit US, here’s how to handle cancellations and delayed flights

Flight disruptions are mounting in advance of the winter weather. So far, more than 1,200 flights in and out of U.S. airports have been canceled for Thursday, while more than 3,500 flights are delayed, according to data from FlightAware. Airlines have also canceled nearly 700 flights on Friday thus far. These delays and cancellations come after nearly 600 flights were canceled on Wednesday. Most airlines are offering travel waivers in light of the severe storm.