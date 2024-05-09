AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accepted BJP leader Navneet Rana's ‘15 seconds’ challenge and asked her where do they have to come.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit-back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana over her controversial '15 seconds' threat remark, saying he was not scared of her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, Rana, the BJP candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati, addressed a public meeting in support of BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha, and issued a open threat to Owaisi brothers saying, if the police were removed from duty for just 15 seconds, they would find themselves bewildered about their whereabouts.

Reacting to her remark, Asaduddin Owaisi said he would like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give her even one hour.

"I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her 1 hour. We too want to see if you have any humanity left in you. Who is scared? We are ready...If someone is making open call for it, then so be it," said Owaisi while speaking to media.

"Tell us where we have to come, we will be there. Do it," said the AIMIM chief, adding, "PM is yours, RSS is yours, everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Owaisi also slammed Rana's remarks that the vote given to AIMIM and Congress directly goes to Pakistan.

"In 2014, Narendra Modi alighted at the home of Nawaz Sharif all of a sudden...What was that? They feel all Muslims in India are Pakistanis. We have to defeat this RSS ideology. They hate India's pluralism and diversity," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked the Election Commission to probe Rana's statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that whether it is Navneet Rana or Owaisi brothers, they speak the same language.

“Someone is saying, give me police for fifteen minutes, then we will teach a lesson to Hindus, someone is saying, give me police for fifteen seconds, then we will teach a lesson to Muslims. They had to ultimately talk about Hindu-Muslim. Unless they do Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BJP distributes certificates of Hindutva and gives knowledge of morality to others," ANI quoted Dubey as saying.

