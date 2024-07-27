Asaduddin Owaisi asks why BJP isn’t taking Pakistan’s name amid J&K attacks: ’Ghus ke maar rahe hai...’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said more than 50 Indian soldiers have been killed since 2021. he asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) isn't taking Pakistan's name now.

Updated27 Jul 2024, 10:40 PM IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi clicked on the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi clicked on the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024.(PTI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said at a public gathering in Telangana on Saturday that since 2021, more than Indian 50 soldiers have been killed by terrorists from Pakistan. He asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) isn't taking Pakistan's name now.

"2021 se le kar ke ab tak, 50 se zyada hamare sipahiyon ko, padosi mulk Pakistan se dehshat...ghus kar aa kar maar rhe hai [Since 2021, more than 50 of our soldiers have been killed by terrorists who enter our country through borders]," Owaisi said at the public gathering in Telangana's Kodangal on Saturday.

"Even today, we have lost a soldier at the LoC. Why isn't the BJP taking name of Pakistan now? Take Pakistan's name. Terrorists are coming from there," he said.

He also spoke about the encounters between security personnel and terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda... Doda is way too far from the LoC [Line of Control], how did the terrorists reach there in Doda?"

He said the BJP doesn't talk about it.

Owaisi's statement came after a soldier was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

Military sources told the news agency PTI that They said a Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, while two more managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours.

In the attack on Saturday morning in Kupwara, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said, the intruders crossed the LoC taking advantage of the bad weather and poor visibility in the area and fired on a forward Army post from proximity.

Security in the Union territory has been tightened following a recent uptick in terror attacks there. In the Jammu region alone, attacks in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts have claimed 22 lives, including that of 11 security personnel and a village defence guard member, this year.

As part of its attempt to beef up security in Jammu, the government is sending two BSF battalions, comprising more than 2,000 personnel, from Odisha, according to sources.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:40 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi asks why BJP isn't taking Pakistan's name amid J&K attacks: 'Ghus ke maar rahe hai...'

