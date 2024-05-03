All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the situation of Muslims in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era.

"The position of Muslims in today's India is the same as the situation which Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler's era in the 1930s," Owaisi said in an interview with news agency ANI.

He was quoted as saying, "The gas chamber was the last step. Before that, movies were made, hate speeches took place; there was a whole process to it."

Owaisi also slammed Prime Minister Modi over his "infiltrators" remark during an election rally in Rajasthan. PM Modi had alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

Criticising PM Modi for this statement, Owaisi told ANI, "Our PM is saying that Mangalsutra will be removed from Hindu women and given to Muslims. 17 crore Muslims are being called infiltrators."

"Whether Modi ji remains or not, the country will remain. The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among Muslim women has fallen, this is the government's own data," Owaisi said.

"To win an election, you are calling all minorities infiltrators. Hitler also used to say the same thing to Jews that they were not original Germans. Does this language suit the Prime Minister?" Owaisi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Owaisi went on to say that he is ready to prove with suitable data that Muslims are the poorest in the country.

"Is Modi the Prime Minister of only Hindus? They have a fight with Congress, why are we (Muslims) being brought in between? PM should tell that Muslims are the poorest in this country. I am ready to prove this with data," the AIMIM chief said.

BJP leaders react

BJP leader Mohsin Raza criticized Owaisi, saying, "He needs to assess his area. He is the biggest Hitler in his area." Raza alleged that Owaisi "himself behaves like a Hitler".

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Muslim community is developing and getting benefits from the schemes... They (Congress) have only looted the Muslims... Only Asaduddin Owaisi is talking about the Hindu-Muslim issue. No other Muslim is talking about it...," Raza said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "Hindu and Muslim are equal in this nation. We are not against any religion. But, the PM has referred only to the High Court's judgement on the reservation. It is unconstitutional. The reservation should not be given based on religion…

