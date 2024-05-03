Asaduddin Owaisi compares Muslims in India to Jews during Hitler's era: 'Whether PM Modi will remain or not...'
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the position of Muslims in today's India is the same as the situation which Jews witnessed or experienced during Hitler's era in the 1930s.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the situation of Muslims in today's India is similar to that of the Jews in Germany during dictator Adolf Hitler's era.
