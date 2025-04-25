Asaduddin Owaisi extends unconditional support for BJP government after Pahalgam terror attack, ‘Time to stay united…’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has extended unconditional support for the BJP government at the Centre after the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, terrorists attacked random tourists in Jammu and Kashmir and killed at least 28.

Owaisi has said that his party will support whatever decision the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, takes for national interest.

“This is the time to care for our nation. AIMIM will stand by whatever steps the government takes for national interest, security and the protection of Kashmiri people,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

“Later on, we can speak about whatever disagreements we have between each other. But, as of now, we need to be united at this critical juncture,” he added.

“The government is already taking steps in the international arena. Whatever steps have been taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security, we welcome it. We have to do what we have to do,” Owaisi said.

“Our political differences (with the BJP government) will continue and will never end. But, it’s time for us to stay united,” the AIMIM chief added.

Owaisi earlier welcomed the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. He stressed that the matter should not be politicised.

Owaisi further urged the government to act against the nation harbouring terrorist groups.

Citing international law, he has noted that India is permitted to carry out air and naval blockades in self-defence. India can also impose sanctions on Pakistan, especially concerning arms deals, he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi questions security lapses At the same time, he questioned the security lapse in the Pahalgam terror attack. He wondered why CRPF personnel were not deployed at the Baisaran meadow and why the quick reaction team took an hour to arrive.

